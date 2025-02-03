Aamir Khan to Host Special ‘Loveyapa’ Screening for Sachin Tendulkar and His Family

Mumbai: As Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Loveyapa prepares for its release, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is also Junaid’s father, will host a special screening of the film for cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family. The movie has generated significant buzz, with its trailer and trending songs keeping the audience hooked.

A Moment to Relish: Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar Enjoying the Film Together

This screening is expected to be a memorable moment, with Aamir Khan and the cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar sharing the experience of watching Loveyapa together.

Loveyapa’s Nationwide Promotions

The cast of Loveyapa has been actively promoting the film across the nation, making appearances on shows like Bigg Boss and Indian Idol, as well as traveling to cities like Pune and Lucknow.

A Heartwarming Tale of Modern Romance

Set in the world of contemporary romance, Loveyapa tells a heartwarming story filled with unforgettable performances, lively music, and stunning visuals. The film, which celebrates love in all its forms, is expected to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is set for release on February 7, 2025.

A Milestone for Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Loveyapa marks the second film for both Junaid and Khushi, following their debut performances in Netflix movies Maharaj and The Archies.

Maharaj: A Historical Drama

In Maharaj, Junaid Khan portrayed Karsandas Mulji, a social reformer and journalist who studied at Elphinstone College in Mumbai. Mulji was a protege of Dadabhai Naoroji and was instrumental in advocating for social reforms, including widow remarriage, female education, and the abolition of harmful social practices. His critical article in 1890 led to the Maharaj Libel Case, which the Netflix film Maharaj is based on.

Junaid Khan’s Upcoming Projects

In addition to Loveyapa, Junaid Khan has another exciting project lined up, where he will star alongside Sai Pallavi.