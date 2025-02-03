CM Yogi Adityanath Ensures Safety and Smooth Arrangements for Basant Panchami Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was actively involved in overseeing the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh from the early hours of Monday, monitoring updates from the ‘war room’ starting at 3 AM. His focus was on ensuring the smooth conduct of the event and prioritizing the safety and well-being of the sants and devotees participating in the sacred ritual.

Vigilant Oversight Following Recent Tragedy

In the aftermath of the recent stampede that claimed 30 lives and left 60 injured, CM Yogi Adityanath worked tirelessly to guarantee that safety protocols were strictly adhered to and that any issues were addressed swiftly. He issued continuous directions to key officials, including the DGP, Principal Secretary of Home, and staff from the Chief Minister’s Office, ensuring that all arrangements were in place to avoid any complications during the massive event.

Seamless Arrangements and Effective Crowd Control

The Chief Minister’s proactive vigilance played a key role in the smooth execution of the event, which saw a large influx of devotees. DIG of Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, commented on the successful arrangements, stating, “The arrangements are excellent. All our ghats and pathways are well-organised and functioning smoothly. There are no pressure points or overcrowding anywhere. Crowd control measures are in place, ensuring the safety of everyone present.”

Significance of Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

The Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam, held on the occasion of Basant Panchami, is one of the most important rituals during the Maha Kumbh. Millions of devotees take part in this sacred dip seeking spiritual purification, making the role of the state government crucial in ensuring seamless operations and safety.

Spiritual Significance and Blessings for the Nation

Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Baba, also known as Satu Baba, spoke about the significance of the occasion, saying, “This Amrit Snan is undoubtedly a source of light, brightness, and prosperity. It feels that this dip will bring joy, light, and prosperity into life. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, I wish happiness and prosperity to the entire nation.”

Praise for Event Management

The grand event management has been widely praised for ensuring the safety of millions of participants while maintaining the sanctity and smooth conduct of the Maha Kumbh 2025. CM Yogi Adityanath’s vigilant leadership and proactive measures reflect the importance of keeping order and safety at such a large-scale religious gathering.