Indian-Origin Chandrika Tandon Wins Grammy at the 67th Edition

Los Angeles: Indian American vocalist Chandrika Tandon won the Grammy Award for her album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. She triumphed over notable artists like Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar to claim the prestigious honor.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, organized by the Recording Academy.

Award Win for Chandrika Tandon and Collaborators

Chandrika received the award alongside her collaborators, South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. Other contenders in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category included Break of Dawn by Ricky Kej, Opus by Ryuichi Sakamoto, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar, and Warriors Of Light by Radhika Vekaria.

Recognition from the Consulate General of India

The Consulate General of India in New York took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to congratulate Chandrika on her win. They posted:

“Congratulations to Ms. Chandrika Tandon @chandrikatandon on winning Grammy Award @RecordingAcad in Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for Triveni! A mesmerizing fusion of ancient mantras, flute, and cello, Triveni bridges cultures and traditions through the universal language of music.”

They continued:

“Her works showcase a remarkable fusion of talent and creativity but always with a higher purpose. Wishing her continued success and global recognition!”

Other Notable Moments from the 67th Grammys

The 67th Grammys also made headlines for other reasons, including the controversial moment when Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were escorted out by the police. Additionally, Hollywood star Will Smith made his first return to a televised awards show since the 2022 slap incident at the Oscars. Smith opened a tribute to Quincy Jones, introducing Herbie Hancock on piano and later introducing Cynthia Erivo, who performed Fly Me to the Moon.