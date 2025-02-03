Trisha, Kamalini, Vaishnavi, and Aayushi Named in U19 WC Team of the Tournament

New Delhi: Gongadi Trisha, G Kamalini, Aayushi Shukla, and Vaishnavi Sharma, members of the Indian team that won the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, have been included in the Team of the Tournament, as announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

The Indian quartet features in a team captained by South Africa’s Kayla Reyneke, who led her side to the final, where they finished as runners-up at Bayuemas Oval on Sunday. South Africa also has Jemma Botha in the team, with fast-bowler Nthabiseng Nini being selected as the 12th player.

Stellar Performances from Indian Players

Trisha was the standout player of the tournament, scoring 309 runs to become the leading run-scorer, including a century against Scotland. In the final, she was named Player of the Match after taking 3-15 with her leg-spin and then scoring an unbeaten 44 as India sealed a dominant nine-wicket win to retain their U19 World Cup title.

In addition to her remarkable performances, Trisha was also awarded the Player of the Tournament for the 2025 edition, having already won the 2023 U19 World Cup with the Indian team. Kamalini, her opening partner and wicketkeeper, contributed with 143 runs, forming a solid opening combination with Trisha.

Dominance with the Ball

Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi claimed 17 wickets, the most by any player in the competition, and even took a hat-trick. Her fellow left-arm spinner, Aayushi, was the second-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps.

The Full 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Gongadi Trisha (India)

(India) Jemma Botha (South Africa)

(South Africa) Davina Perrin (England)

(England) G Kamalini (India)

(India) Caoimhe Bray (Australia)

(Australia) Puja Mahato (Nepal)

(Nepal) Kayla Reyneke (c) (South Africa)

(South Africa) Katie Jones (wk) (England)

(England) Aayushi Shukla (India)

(India) Chamodi Praboda (Sri Lanka)

(Sri Lanka) Vaishnavi Sharma (India)

(India) Nthabiseng Nini (South Africa, 12th player)

This squad recognizes the standout talents across the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, with several players from India playing key roles in their team’s dominant campaign.