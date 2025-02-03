Bengal school job case: ED gets fresh evidence against 4 SSC officials

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered new evidence against four former senior officials of the West Bengal education department, who are implicated in the cash-for-school job scam.

These officials have been accused of engaging in irregularities related to school jobs in exchange for financial gains. The fresh evidence, which strengthens the case against the accused, was submitted in a supplementary charge sheet filed at a special court in Kolkata on February 1.

The Key Accused Officials

The four former officials named in the case are prominent figures within the state’s education sector. They include:

Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay : The ex-president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

: The ex-president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). S Bhattacharya : The former chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and ex-vice chancellor of the University of North Bengal.

: The former chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and ex-vice chancellor of the University of North Bengal. Ashok Kumar Saha : The former secretary of WBSSC.

: The former secretary of WBSSC. The former chief of the screening committee of WBSSC: Although not named individually in this report, this official is also accused in the scam.

The ED’s supplementary charge sheet reveals more details about the involvement of these individuals, particularly focusing on their links to Prasanna Roy, a middleman accused of facilitating the illegal transactions.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

This development comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the cash-for-school jobs case, with the ED handling the money laundering aspects of the probe.

The charge sheet filed by the ED in early February details the role of these officials and their connection to other accused individuals, further solidifying the ED’s case.

The trial process, which began last month at a special court in Kolkata under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is gaining momentum.

The investigation is being carried out parallel to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also looking into the corruption case.

As of now, a total of 53 individuals have been named as accused in the case, including 29 people and 24 corporate entities and trusts.

Other High-Profile Accused in the Case

In addition to the four education department officials, several high-profile individuals are also implicated in the scam. These include:

Partha Chatterjee : Former West Bengal education minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary-general.

: Former West Bengal education minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary-general. Arpita Mukherjee : Chatterjee’s close associate, who has been named in connection with the financial transactions.

: Chatterjee’s close associate, who has been named in connection with the financial transactions. Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya: Chatterjee’s son-in-law, also named in the charges.

The ED has also named the Babli Chatterjee Memorial Trust, a charitable entity named after Chatterjee’s deceased wife, as an accused. It is alleged that the ill-gotten funds from the scam were funneled into this trust, under the guise of donations, to conceal the illegal proceeds.

Implications of the Scam and Ongoing Investigation

The Bengal school job scam is one of the largest corruption cases to hit the state, as it involves the manipulation of school appointments for financial benefit.

The ED’s continued probe into the financial transactions, along with the CBI’s efforts, has unearthed significant links between government officials, middlemen, and politicians.

The revelations in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED point to the systemic nature of the scam, implicating high-ranking officials in the education department and political circles. As the investigation unfolds, it is expected to reveal further details about the scale of the corruption and the individuals involved.