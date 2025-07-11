Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Crosses ₹154 Cr, Eyes Top 3 Spot in 2025!

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s latest emotional drama, Sitaare Zameen Par, continues its steady rise at the box office. After completing three weeks in theatres, the film has grossed Rs 154.35 crore across all languages, with over Rs 153 crore from the Hindi version alone.

A Surprise Success: 5th Biggest Hit of Aamir Khan’s Career

Sitare Zameen Par has now become the fifth highest-grossing film of Aamir Khan’s career, trailing the iconic 3 Idiots (Rs 202 crore). The movie is a testament to Aamir’s ability to emotionally resonate with audiences, especially families.

Third Week Drop Signals a Slower Climb

The film’s third-week performance has slowed down, collecting just under Rs 19 crore, with Thursday’s earnings dropping to Rs 1.15 crore. Its day-wise figures are now hovering between Rs 1–2 crore, indicating a deceleration as it nears the end of its theatrical run.

Can It Surpass 3 Idiots? Unlikely, But Not Impossible

To surpass 3 Idiots, the film needs to earn an additional Rs 47.65 crore. With its current momentum, Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to end its run between Rs 165–170 crore, likely falling Rs 30–35 crore short of the 2009 college drama.

Position in 2025 Box Office Rankings: Strong Contender for Top 3

In terms of 2025’s biggest Hindi films, Sitaare Zameen Par currently stands at fourth, behind:

Chhaava (Rs 587.5 crore)

Housefull 5 (Rs 180 crore)

Raid 2 (Rs 173 crore)

With only Rs 18–25 crore separating it from the third and second spots, the film has a realistic shot at becoming the third-highest Hindi grosser of the year, depending on its fourth weekend performance.

Box Office Outlook: Family Support May Drive Final Push

While major releases like Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan, and Saiyaara haven’t created much buzz, Sitaare Zameen Par still has an open field to capitalize on weekend family viewership or any national holiday boosts.

Aamir Khan’s Comeback: Emotional Drama Strikes the Right Chord

Even if it doesn’t reach the heights of 3 Idiots, Sitaare Zameen Par has reaffirmed Aamir Khan’s box office strength. With a heartfelt story and strong word-of-mouth, the film has carved a niche among 2025’s cinematic successes.

Quick Box Office Breakdown (in Crore ₹):