“Don’t Cut Our Mics, Face the Truth in Assembly!” – Harish Rao Dares Revanth

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress party, accusing them of decades-long betrayal in the state’s irrigation and water-sharing issues. Speaking at a press meet at BRK Bhavan, Harish Rao questioned the Congress government’s intentions and understanding of key water projects like Kaleshwaram and the Krishna River water dispute.

“Cover Point Presentation, Not PowerPoint” – Harish Rao on Praja Bhavan Meet

Harish Rao dismissed the recent presentation on Kaleshwaram given by Revanth Reddy at Praja Bhavan, calling it a “cover point presentation” aimed at diverting attention from Congress’s 50 years of failure in Telangana.

Also Read: Petition to Stop School Toilets Flushed Out by Telangana High Court

“It was not a power point. It was a cover-up of Congress betrayal over five decades,” he said.

Criticism Over Revanth’s Claims on 299 TMC Agreement

Harish Rao accused Revanth Reddy of spreading misinformation regarding a supposed permanent agreement of 299 TMC water. He clarified that such an agreement was signed by Kiran Kumar Reddy in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, not during the BRS tenure.

He emphasized that KCR fought against Section 3 to secure Telangana’s water rights and criticized Revanth for misleading the public.

Harish Rao: “Congress Taking Credit for Projects from Nizam Era?”

In a sarcastic tone, Harish Rao questioned the logic behind Revanth Reddy’s claim of inherited projects, stating:

“Are you the one who built the Nizam?”

He said Revanth is counting projects built 400 years ago during the Kakatiya and Nizam eras, and even before India’s independence, to justify Congress’s irrigation record.

BRS vs Congress: Water Usage and Irrigation Figures Disputed

Harish Rao defended the BRS government’s record by stating that it brought water to 48 lakh acres, compared to just 6 lakh acres by Congress. He also accused the current government of underutilizing water, citing that 6% less water was used under Congress despite good rainfall.

Congress Government Accused of Failing to Secure Water Permissions

He asked why the Congress government could not get Centre’s approval for 160 TMC of water in eight years if it was serious about irrigation. Rao also challenged the government to clarify its stand on Tummadihatti barrage shifting, noting that Centre had granted permission, and Revanth should question Delhi, not BRS.

Calls for Open Assembly Debate Without Mic Cuts

Harish Rao concluded with a strong challenge to the Congress:

“Let’s have a full discussion in the Assembly. But don’t cut our mics and run away.”

He accused the government of not constructing even a single check dam or pond in 20 months and questioned how they could claim success in agriculture without any water infrastructure contributions.