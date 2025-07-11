Petition to Stop School Toilets Flushed Out by Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling, Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition challenging the construction of a toilet complex at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Undavelly, Itikyal mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The petition was filed by B. Nutan Kumar Reddy, a local resident, who claimed that the construction of the toilet facility near his house posed environmental and health risks.

Petitioner Cites Proximity to Homes and Borewells

The petitioner contended that the toilet complex was being built too close to residential houses and borewells, raising concerns about hygiene, water contamination, and environmental impact. He urged the court to instruct the authorities to shift the construction site to another part of the school premises.

Court Questions Double Standards on Sanitation

Justice Lakshman observed that if private homes could have multiple bathrooms and toilets, there was no valid reason to deny similar facilities for students in a government school. The court emphasized the importance of providing sanitary infrastructure in public schools, especially in rural areas.

No Grounds to Intervene in Administrative Decision

The court ruled that the construction of the toilet complex was a matter of public welfare and part of school development activities, and there were no sufficient legal grounds to intervene. The writ petition was dismissed, allowing the construction project to proceed.

Push for Better Sanitation in Telangana Schools

This judgment reinforces the Telangana government’s push for improving sanitation and hygiene in schools, especially in rural districts. The move aligns with national campaigns like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and aims to ensure safe and accessible facilities for students, particularly girls.