Abducted, Beaten, Forced to Drink Urine: Dalit Tech Student Tortured for 36 Hours

Tirupati: In a horrifying incident that has sparked outrage across Andhra Pradesh, a Dalit B.Tech student was brutally tortured, allegedly by junior students and known rowdy-sheeters. The assault, reportedly driven by caste-based hatred, occurred near Chandragiri in Tirupati district.

The victim, James, a final-year engineering student, released a disturbing video detailing the inhuman torture he endured, which has since gone viral on social media.

Caste-Based Abuse Escalates to Brutal Violence

James, a final-year B.Tech student, was studying in a private engineering college near Chandragiri. According to the victim, his junior, Yashwanth Naidu, repeatedly abused him using caste slurs, despite James requesting respect and restraint. This confrontation allegedly provoked Yashwanth, who then conspired to attack James.

Also Read: Telangana Government Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Charminar Fire Victims

Kidnapped and Tortured by Rowdy-Sheeters

On Tuesday, James was visiting his brother-in-law near Mangalam when he was abducted by Yashwanth and his associates, including notorious rowdy-sheeters Rupesh, Chhota Blade, Kiran, Jagga, and Nani. He was forcibly dragged into a car and subjected to horrifying abuse:

Beaten with hockey sticks and iron rods

Slashed on the head with knives

Underwear stuffed into his mouth to silence his screams

Forced to drink urine and urinated on

Locked up in a lodge near Tiruchanur and tortured for over 36 hours

Victim Left Unconscious, Rescued and Hospitalized

James was eventually found unconscious in the lodge. Unknown individuals who arrived at the scene rescued him and rushed him to the hospital. He later approached the Tiruchanur Police Station to file a complaint.

Police Reluctance Raises Serious Allegations

Shockingly, the police reportedly refused to accept James’ complaint, citing lack of courage to file a case against the accused, who are allegedly backed by ruling party leaders from the TDP. Despite staying at the police station the entire day, James was ignored. The next day, police allegedly forced James to alter his complaint, removing names of key accused. Only after James threatened to commit suicide did they accept his statement.

Victim Suffers Serious Injuries, Transferred for Treatment

James suffered severe injuries, including damage to his right eye, and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nellore. His condition is reported to be stable, but his mental trauma remains immense.

Public Demands Justice as Video Goes Viral

The video released by James has caused massive public outcry. Activists and citizens are demanding:

Immediate arrest of all accused

Legal action against negligent police officers

Intervention by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes

Support for James’ medical and legal needs

Caste-Based Violence in Educational Institutions Under Spotlight

This incident has once again exposed the deep-rooted caste discrimination prevalent in educational institutions. Students, civil society groups, and Dalit rights organizations have called for stringent anti-ragging and anti-caste harassment policies across colleges.