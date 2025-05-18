Telangana Government Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Charminar Fire Victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a ₹5 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic fire accident near Charminar on Sunday. The fire, which claimed 17 lives, broke out in a commercial building early in the morning, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

Deputy CM Visits Osmania Hospital, Consoles Families

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka personally visited Osmania General Hospital, where the bodies of the victims were kept, to express condolences and announce the compensation. He was accompanied by Hyderabad In-Charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha.

“The government stands with the grieving families and will extend every possible assistance,” said the Deputy CM.

Short-Circuit Suspected as Cause of Fire

Preliminary reports suggest the fire was triggered by a short circuit. According to officials, the fire emergency call was received at 6:16 AM, and a fire engine from Moghalpura Fire Station reached the scene by 6:20 AM.

Massive Firefighting Effort Deployed

A total of 12 firefighting vehicles, including 11 fire engines and a firefighting robot, were dispatched to the location. The operation involved:

17 fire officers

70 personnel

Rescue of 17 trapped individuals

Hospitalization of victims

One fire officer sustained serious injuries while combating the blaze and is currently undergoing treatment.

CM Revanth Reddy, Cabinet Shocked Over Incident

Deputy CM Vikramarka stated that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the entire cabinet were deeply shocked by the tragedy. The CM has directed officials to:

Provide immediate relief

Monitor the situation closely

Ensure proper support to victims’ families

Government to Take Preventive Measures

In response to the incident, the Deputy CM announced that a high-level meeting will be held within the next 2-3 days to plan and implement strict fire safety protocols to prevent similar disasters in the future.