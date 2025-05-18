Massive Fire in Hyderabad’s Gulzar House Kills 17, Including Women and Children

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out early Sunday morning at a residential-cum-commercial building in Gulzar Houz, located in Hyderabad’s Old City, resulting in the death of 16 people, including women and two young children. The devastating incident has left the city in mourning, as rescue teams and officials continue to investigate the cause and aftermath.

Fire Erupts in Gulzar Houz Building; Officials Suspect Short Circuit

According to preliminary reports, the fire is believed to have originated due to a short circuit in the lower part of the building, which housed jewelry shops. The flames quickly spread to the upper three residential floors, trapping several families inside as thick smoke engulfed the structure.

Victims Include Women and Children

Among the deceased are:

67-year-old Rajendra Kumar

30-year-old Abhishek Modi

65-year-old Sumitra

72-year-old Muni Bai

17-year-old Urvashi Jain

37-year-old Sheetal Jain

2-year-old Iraj

7-year-old Harshali Gupta, and several others including Rajni Agarwal, Pankaj Modi, Harsha Modi, and Pranshwa Agarwal.

Many were burned alive or suffocated due to smoke inhalation, while others succumbed to injuries in hospitals such as Osmania General Hospital and private clinics.

Firefighters and GHMC Teams Face Rescue Challenges

Emergency response was swift. Teams from:

Hyderabad Disaster Response Force (DRF)

Fire Department

GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation)

rushed to the spot. However, narrow access routes made firefighting difficult. Rescue personnel had to climb neighboring buildings to battle the flames and evacuate trapped residents.

Two DRF teams and four fire engines managed to rescue five individuals, though many others could not be saved in time.

Top Officials Monitor Relief Operations on Ground

Several senior officials including:

GHMC Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti

South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra

were present at the site and supervised ongoing relief and damage control operations.

The fire reportedly started in unattended jewelry shops on the ground floor, but it was the residents on upper floors who bore the brunt of the tragedy.

Locals Rally for Support as Rescue Operations Continue

Local residents, shocked by the scale of the tragedy, gathered at the site to assist officials in rescue and relief efforts. Their cooperation helped streamline operations despite logistical hurdles.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the safety compliance of the building, and further action is expected after detailed reports.