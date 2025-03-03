Abhishek Bachchan Battles Time and Fate in ‘Be Happy’ Trailer

Mumbai: The much-anticipated trailer for “Be Happy”, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi, has been released, offering audiences a glimpse into an emotional journey of perseverance and love.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Role as a Determined Father

In the gripping trailer, Abhishek Bachchan portrays Shiv, a devoted father fighting against time and fate to fulfill his daughter’s dream. The film’s emotional depth and inspiring narrative promise to strike a chord with viewers, highlighting the unbreakable bond between a father and his child.

Also Read: 97th Oscars: Sean Baker Wins Best Director and Best Picture for ‘Anora’

Speaking about the film, Bachchan shared his thoughts:

“Playing Shiv was an emotional journey, as he is a father fighting against time and fate to make his daughter’s dream come true. ‘Be Happy’ is more than just a movie; it’s a powerful testament to resilience—reminding us that the bravest thing we can do is keep moving forward, even when life’s toughest moments try to hold us back, much like in dance.”

Nora Fatehi on Her Passion for Dance and Acting

Nora Fatehi, who plays a pivotal role in the film, spoke about her experience:

“Working on ‘Be Happy’ has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Portraying a dancer was especially meaningful to me, as it allowed me to merge my two greatest passions—acting and dancing. I’ve always enjoyed working with children, and it was wonderful to see Inayat bring such authenticity to her character.”

She further praised her co-star and director, saying:

“Sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan was a fantastic experience—his dedication and focus elevated every scene. Reuniting with Remo D’Souza, a visionary director and renowned choreographer, was equally inspiring. His expertise in dance storytelling pushed me to bring out the best in my character. ‘Be Happy’ is a celebration of dreams and the resilience of the human spirit, and I believe it will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

The Creative Team Behind ‘Be Happy’

Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under the banner of Remo D’Souza Entertainment Pvt Ltd, ‘Be Happy’ is directed by Remo D’Souza. The film also features a talented ensemble cast, including Nassar, Inayat Verma, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi.

Global Premiere on Prime Video

‘Be Happy’ is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 14. The film is expected to be a heartwarming journey that emphasizes hope, determination, and the power of dreams.