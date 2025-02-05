Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy Make Big Jumps in ICC Men’s T20I Rankings

New Delhi: After leading India to a 4-1 T20I series victory over England, both Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy have made significant strides in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings, which were updated on Wednesday.

Abhishek Sharma’s Stellar Performance Boosts His T20I Ranking

Abhishek Sharma, who recently scored an impressive 135 runs in the fifth and final match of the series at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, has surged up the rankings. His scintillating innings helped him jump 38 places, now securing the second spot in the T20I batters’ rankings.

Abhishek, who holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20 internationals, is now just 26 rating points behind the top-ranked Travis Head of Australia.

In the batters’ rankings, Tilak Varma is ranked third, while Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav holds the fifth spot, ensuring strong Indian representation in the top five.

Varun Chakravarthy Climbs in T20I Bowlers’ Rankings

Varun Chakravarthy, who played a pivotal role in India’s victory with 14 wickets and a Player of the Series award against England, has climbed three spots to equal second in the men’s T20I bowlers’ rankings. His consistent performances have earned him well-deserved recognition.

Other Indian Players Making Notable Gains

Other notable movers from the Indian team include Hardik Pandya, who moved up five places to equal 51st in the batters’ rankings, and Shivam Dube, who jumped 38 spots to 58th. Additionally, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi gained four places to move up to sixth in the bowlers’ rankings after taking five wickets in the series against England.

Akeal Hosein Reclaims Top Spot as T20I Bowler

West Indies’ left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has reclaimed the number one spot in the Men’s T20I bowler rankings after losing the position to England’s Adil Rashid just a week earlier.

Australia’s Players Shine in Test Rankings

In the men’s Test rankings, following Australia’s dominant win over Sri Lanka at Galle, several Australian players made significant gains. Stand-in captain Steve Smith rose three places to fifth in the Test batters’ rankings after his 35th Test century. Opener Usman Khawaja made a big leap, rising six places to 11th after scoring his highest-ever Test score of 232.

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon also climbed two places to sixth in the Test bowlers’ rankings, while left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc moved up two spots to 12th following their strong performances in the first Test at Galle.