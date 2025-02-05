Farah Khan Posts Hilarious Video of Abhishek Bachchan on His 49th Birthday

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 49th birthday today, February 5, 2025. To mark the special occasion, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a fun and hilarious video on her official Instagram account, wishing the actor a happy birthday.

In the video, Farah is seen hugging and kissing Abhishek while teasing him. She wrote, “This n Much more Love to my boy @bachchan on his birthday today!! p.s. – he pretends he doesn’t like me doing this but actually he loves it!!” alongside the playful clip.

Celebrities Join in to Wish Abhishek Bachchan

Ajay Devgn, who starred with Abhishek in Bol Bachchan, also wished his co-star with a quirky post on his Instagram stories. Sharing a picture of the two, Ajay captioned it, “Always making my chest like a blouse…hahaha Happy birthday @bachchan” along with a red heart emoji.

Sonali Bendre also extended her birthday wishes, writing, “Happy Birthday, AB! Sending lots of love and best wishes your way @bachchan” along with a pink heart emoticon. She also shared a photo of herself hugging Abhishek.

Sonam Kapoor, who worked with Abhishek in Delhi 6, posted a picture with him, simply captioning it, “Happy Birthday Abhishek.”

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Rare Throwback Picture from 1976

Adding to the heartfelt wishes, Abhishek’s father, Amitabh Bachchan, shared a rare throwback photo from 1976, the year Abhishek was born. Amitabh took to his blog to pen a heartfelt note reflecting on time passing quickly. He wrote:

“Feb 5, 1976… Time has passed rapidly… !!!! At times there is a desire to foment the mind and express the thoughts with what needs to be said… an urge… But with the universal information bureau spread across every corner of the hemisphere, the arousal of many tributaries, not necessarily compassionate with the text, gets mutilated… So… One rather keep all of it within and prevent its express… One does not need the strength of its silence, but the satisfaction of its unreserved comment being with you rather than to be spread… For one shall ever almost definitely lead to several unrelated others…”