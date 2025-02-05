Aussie Allrounder Cooper Connolly May Debut in Second Test Against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: With the pitch in Galle expected to favour spin even more than it did in the first Test, Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith and head coach Andrew McDonald have left the door open for a possible reshuffle that could see allrounder Cooper Connolly make his debut in the second Test.

Connolly’s Potential Debut and Australia’s Recent Trend

If selected, Connolly would become the fourth consecutive debutant for Australia, following Sam Konstas (Boxing Day Test vs India), Beau Webster (New Year’s Test at SCG), and Josh Inglis (first Test in Galle).

“I can’t see the top six changing; I daresay that will be the same, and from there we’ll see what happens. All options are on the table, we’ve got the resources here if we need it,” Smith was quoted saying by cricket.com.au.

Also Read: Ashleigh Gardner Replaces Beth Mooney as Captain of Gujarat Giants for WPL 2025

Connolly’s Strengths and Role in the Squad

Cooper Connolly’s ability to bowl left-arm orthodox spin, in addition to strengthening the batting lineup, could make him an attractive option for the team. Smith mentioned, “From what I’ve seen in the nets, he bowls some really good balls. He was pretty consistent where he was bowling in Dubai (at the pre-Test training camp) and in the nets here, and that’s kind of all you’ve got to do in these conditions.”

Including Connolly in the playing XI would not only provide Australia with an additional spin option but also reinforce their batting depth. The 21-year-old allrounder was recently named joint BBL Player of the Tournament after finishing as the leading run-scorer. His inclusion could offer Australia extra firepower in the lower-middle order, making the team even more balanced.

Left-arm Spin Advantage in Galle

“It’s another batter who bowls more than handy spin and spins the same way as (fellow left-arm spinner) Matthew Kuhnemann. So we’ve got a few that go the same way as Nathan (Lyon) and Todd (Murphy), and I only used Heady for two overs and he’s been pretty good in these conditions as well,” added Smith.

Australia has traditionally benefited from left-arm spin in Galle, and if the pitch continues to dry out, Connolly’s selection could be a logical move to strengthen the team’s chances.