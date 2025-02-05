Ashleigh Gardner Replaces Beth Mooney as Captain of Gujarat Giants for WPL 2025

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2025 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Gujarat Giants (GG) have appointed Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as their new captain. Gardner takes over from her fellow Australian teammate, Beth Mooney, who led the team in the 2024 season.

Gujarat Giants’ WPL Struggles and New Leadership

Gujarat Giants finished at the bottom of the points table in the first two seasons of the WPL and are hoping to turn their fortunes around in the 2025 season. The team will begin their campaign on February 14 in Vadodara, where they will face defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Ashleigh Gardner’s Statement

“It is an absolute honour for me to be named the captain of Gujarat Giants. I have loved being a part of this team and I am excited to lead this fantastic group in the upcoming season,” said Gardner in a statement issued by the franchise.

“We have a great mix of young and experienced players and plenty of Indian talent in our squad. I am looking forward to working with the team and making our fans proud,” she added.

Gardner’s Impressive Career and WPL Contribution

Ashleigh Gardner has been a regular member of the Australian team since 2017 and is a two-time Belinda Clark Award winner. She played a crucial role in Australia’s gold medal win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and was named Player of the Tournament at the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Since the inception of WPL in 2023, Gardner has been an integral part of the Gujarat Giants, scoring 324 runs and taking 17 wickets.

Confidence in Gardner’s Leadership

Head coach Michael Klinger expressed confidence in Gardner’s leadership abilities. “She is a fierce competitor. Her game awareness, tactical acumen, and ability to inspire players make her the ideal choice to captain Gujarat Giants. We believe she will lead from the front and guide the team towards a successful campaign.”

Klinger also thanked Beth Mooney for her leadership in the previous season and mentioned that Mooney would now focus on wicketkeeping and opening the batting lineup. “She continues to be a major leader of our group,” he added.

Gujarat Giants’ Commitment to Excellence

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer of Adani Sportsline, highlighted Gardner’s dedication and skill. “Gardner embodies the spirit of Gujarat Giants with her dedication, skill, and leadership. Her appointment as captain reiterates our commitment to building a world-class team that competes at the highest level. We are confident that under her captaincy, the team will put up a stellar performance in WPL.”

Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Squad

Ashleigh Gardner (c)

Beth Mooney

Dayalan Hemalatha

Harleen Deol

Laura Wolvaardt

Shabnam Shakil

Tanuja Kanwer

Phoebe Litchfield

Meghna Singh

Kashvee Gautam

Priya Mishra

Mannat Kashyap

Bharti Fulmali

Sayali Satghare

Deandra Dottin

Simran Shaikh

Danielle Gibson

Prakashika Naik