McDonald Backs Labuschagne to Shine Against Spinners in Second Test Against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has expressed confidence in Marnus Labuschagne’s ability to perform well against spinners in the upcoming second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. McDonald highlighted that Labuschagne has proven his skills against spin in the past and is more than capable of delivering a strong performance.

Labuschagne’s Recent Struggles

Labuschagne made just 20 runs in Australia’s dominant first Test win over Sri Lanka, while the rest of the top six batters made substantial contributions. His recent form in Australia was also below expectations, with 232 runs at an average of 25.77 during the home summer.

McDonald’s Support for Labuschagne

“We firmly believe that Marnus is a good player of spin,” McDonald said during an interview with SEN Radio. “He’s been here before and made a century at this ground. With the way the unit functioned in the first game, it’s hard to see why we wouldn’t go back there again.” McDonald further reassured that the top six would likely remain unchanged for the second Test, including Labuschagne.

Australia Releases Sam Konstas from Squad

Ahead of the second Test, Australia made the decision to release young right-hander Sam Konstas from the squad. Konstas is set to play for New South Wales in their next Sheffield Shield game against Queensland at the Gabba.

McDonald Explains the Decision to Send Konstas Home

McDonald explained that the decision to send Konstas home was part of their ‘win now’ mentality, which prioritizes Test matches above all else. He emphasized that the Australia A program would offer future opportunities for the young players to gain experience in spin-friendly conditions, particularly with an upcoming tour to India later this year.

“We feel as though the Australia A program has some great scope for the development of players,” said McDonald. “Later on this year, there’ll be a group of players that head over to India and play in spinning conditions in long-format cricket, so we feel as though that will bridge the gap.”

Focus on Test Matches

McDonald also mentioned the team’s strategy in the first Test, noting that the decision to move Travis Head to the top of the order and rely on Usman Khawaja—one of their best players of spin—was a planned move. He stressed that the priority is to respect every Test match played and ensure that the team functions cohesively for each match.