Telangana ACB Nabs Asifabad Civil Supplies Officials Taking ₹75,000 Bribe for PDS Rice Transport

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two officials from the Civil Supplies Department of Asifabad district after they were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹75,000 from a local businessman.

According to ACB officials, the accused have been identified as Gurubelli Venkat Narsimha Rao, District Manager, and Kothagolla Manikanth, Technical Assistant (outsourced). The officials had allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant to allow the transportation of PDS rice loaded in his lorries from his private godown to the Civil Supplies godown in Asifabad, without conducting a mandatory quality check on the rice.

Also Read: Telangana ACB Nabs Agriculture Officer Red-Handed While Taking ₹10,000 Bribe

Following a formal complaint, ACB officers laid a trap and apprehended both the accused while they were accepting the bribe amount. The tainted currency was seized and sent for forensic examination. Officials confirmed that both officers have been taken into custody and will face legal proceedings as per the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Telangana ACB has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance towards corruption and urged citizens to report any public servant demanding a bribe. The Bureau assured that the identity of complainants will remain strictly confidential.

Citizens can report bribery incidents through multiple channels:

Toll-Free Number: 1064

1064 WhatsApp: 9440446106

9440446106 Facebook: Telangana ACB

Telangana ACB Website: acb.telangana.gov.in

The Bureau emphasized that swift action will be taken against any government employee found involved in corruption or misuse of authority.