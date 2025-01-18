Actor-Politician Vijay to Lead Protest March Against Parandur Airport on January 20

Chennai: Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay is set to lead a protest march on January 20 at Eganapuram village, Kanchipuram district, against the proposed greenfield airport, which is slated to become Chennai’s second airport.

Vijay has obtained permission to visit the village, where the airport is planned, and to address the ongoing opposition from residents of nearly 20 surrounding villages who have been protesting the project since 2022.

Also Read: Hopeful that AIMIM Will Do Well in Bihar Assembly Polls: Owaisi

Protest Details and Preparations

The protest aims to raise awareness about the issues faced by the local communities, particularly the environmental and agricultural concerns surrounding the airport project. Vijay had requested permission to hold the protest either on January 19 or 20, and the Kanchipuram Police granted approval for January 20.

TVK office-bearers have already begun organizing the event, engaging with local protest committee leaders. On Pongal day, two TVK state office-bearers, Jagannathan and another member, visited Eganapuram and identified a five-acre plot for the protest gathering.

Controversy Over the Parandur Airport Project

The Parandur airport project, which was announced by the Union government in August 2022, has sparked significant opposition from residents of the affected villages. The project requires the acquisition of 5,746 acres across 20 villages, and the airport is scheduled for completion by 2028.

One of the largest affected villages, Eganapuram, has seen strong protests from its residents who argue that the airport will destroy fertile agricultural land, eco-sensitive water bodies, and disrupt their livelihoods. The villagers are also concerned about the environmental damage the airport will cause to the local ecosystems.

Ongoing Protests and Village Boycotts

Protests against the project have been ongoing for nearly 900 days, with demonstrations marking their 900th day on January 10. Residents have also boycotted grama sabha meetings, elections, and passed resolutions demanding that the project be scrapped.

Despite these protests, the police have imposed restrictions, erecting barricades and checking vehicles to prevent outsiders from entering the protesting villages. Previous requests for protest marches from groups such as the BJP, PMK, Puthiya Thamizhagam, and anti-corruption group Arappor Iyakkam have been either denied or revoked.

Government’s Stance and Village Concerns

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Department has stated that land acquisition for the airport will only proceed after consultations with the affected communities and discussions at the gram sabha level. However, the villagers remain firm in their opposition to the project.