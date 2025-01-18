Hopeful that AIMIM Will Do Well in Bihar Assembly Polls: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expresses confidence in his party’s performance in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, hoping for success and the victory of candidates.

Patna: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed confidence that his party will perform well in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, set to take place later this year. The Hyderabad MP, who was in Patna on Friday to attend a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, shared his optimism with journalists during a brief interaction.

Owaisi Hopes for AIMIM Success and Possible Alliances

“I hope that my party will do well in the assembly polls and that our candidates will win and become MLAs,” Owaisi said. When asked about the possibility of AIMIM forming alliances with other parties, he remained non-committal, stating, “Just wait and see what happens.”

AIMIM’s Past Performance in Bihar Elections

In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, AIMIM managed to win five out of the 20 seats it contested, all in the Seemanchal region, which has a significant Muslim population. During that election, AIMIM formed an alliance with Mayawati’s BSP and the now-defunct RLSP, led by Upendra Kushwaha. However, after the 2020 elections, AIMIM faced a setback when most of its elected MLAs joined the RJD, the state’s main opposition party.

Challenges and Future Prospects

The AIMIM struggled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, failing to secure any seats in Bihar. However, its state president and lone MLA, Akhtarul Iman, managed to secure third place in the Kishanganj constituency, polling over 25% of the total votes.

Despite the challenges faced, Owaisi remains hopeful that the AIMIM will bounce back and perform better in the upcoming assembly elections.