Viral: BJP Leader Caught Red-Handed in Car with Girlfriend by Locals

Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a local BJP leader, who was expected to uphold public values, was allegedly caught engaging in intimate acts with a married woman inside a car. The incident took place near a cremation ground and has since gone viral on social media.

The leader in question has been identified as Rahul Balmiki, reportedly associated with the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Front in the region.

Locals Suspected the Parked Car, Caught the Act on Camera

According to reports, locals in the area noticed a car parked suspiciously near a cremation site. On approaching the vehicle, they found Rahul Balmiki in a compromising position with a woman. Upon being caught, both individuals were asked to exit the vehicle.

Witnesses claim that Rahul pleaded with folded hands, requesting locals to let them go. However, the locals recorded the incident on video, which is now circulating widely across social media platforms.

BJP Leader on the Run After Video Emerges

Following the leak of the video, Rahul Balmiki is said to be missing and on the run. The party has not yet released an official statement regarding the scandal, but the video’s virality has stirred controversy in political circles.

Similar Incidents Tarnishing BJP’s Image

This incident comes close on the heels of a similar scandal involving another BJP leader — Manohar Lal Dhakad — from Madhya Pradesh. In May, Dhakad was caught on camera participating in indecent activities with a woman on the Delhi-Mumbai 8-lane expressway, further denting the party’s image.

Both episodes have raised concerns over the behavior of political representatives and the accountability they hold toward the public.

Public Outrage Mounts Over Leaders’ Conduct

The public has expressed anger and disappointment over the repeated involvement of political leaders in such scandals. Many are demanding strict action and disciplinary proceedings against those involved, calling for better moral standards from elected representatives.