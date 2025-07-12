Godavari River Water Issue Rises Again Between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Hyderabad: The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) have raised strong objections to the Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal to divert water from the Polavaram Project to Banakacherla, citing serious concerns about operational and legal implications.

GRMB has suggested that either a new tribunal be constituted for the Godavari river water sharing or that the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reach a mutual agreement, in line with inter-state water management protocols.

Daily Diversion of 2 TMC May Disrupt Current Project Operations: GRMB

The GRMB warned that the proposed diversion of 2 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water per day from Polavaram to Banakacherla could significantly alter the current operation of the project. Such changes, it said, require consultation with other stakeholder states like Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, as per existing river water sharing frameworks.

Diversion Plan Not Part of Approved Polavaram DPR: PPA

The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) clarified that the proposed additional diversion of 200 TMC water is not part of the approved Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Polavaram. It exists only in a Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) submitted by the Andhra Pradesh government, and therefore lacks formal acceptance.

AP Directed to Submit Fresh DPR for Additional Water Diversion

Citing the 1980 Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) guidelines, the PPA has directed Andhra Pradesh to submit a revised DPR for any such additional diversion, which will then undergo fresh evaluation by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and other stakeholders.

No Official Water Allocation Between AP and Telangana Post-2014: GRMB

The GRMB also stated that no official water allocation has been made between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regarding the Godavari river waters since the 2014 bifurcation. This point was mentioned in a letter sent to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, requesting the CWC to take note of the situation.