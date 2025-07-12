PM Modi Hands Over 51,000 Appointment Letters in 16th Rozgar Mela

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday handed out over 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals during the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela, conducted through video conferencing. The employment drive was held across 47 locations in the country, underlining the government’s continued focus on massive job creation and youth empowerment.

Recruits to Join Key Central Government Departments

According to the official statement, the new appointees will join multiple critical departments and ministries including:

Ministry of Railways

Ministry of Home Affairs

Department of Posts

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Department of Financial Services

Ministry of Labour and Employment

These positions span crucial sectors like security, healthcare, finance, postal services, and industrial development.

PM Modi: Youth Are the Force Behind Nation-Building

While addressing the newly inducted employees, PM Modi stated,

“Over 51,000 youth have been given appointment letters today. Through Rozgar Mela initiatives, lakhs of youth have already secured permanent jobs in the Central Government. They are actively contributing to nation-building.”

The Prime Minister praised the diverse roles the new recruits will play in shaping the nation’s future — from supporting India’s railway infrastructure to enhancing healthcare and financial inclusion in remote areas.

One Goal, One Vision: ‘Citizen First’

Highlighting the spirit of public service, PM Modi said:

“Your departments may be different, but your mission is one — service to the nation and keeping the citizen first.”

He encouraged the appointees to view their jobs as opportunities for public service, contributing directly to India’s growth and global standing.

India’s Youth and Democracy Are Its Greatest Assets

PM Modi emphasized that India’s youth population and vibrant democracy are key pillars of the country’s development:

“India has the largest youth population and the largest democracy — this is our most cherished wealth.”

He also referred to his recent five-nation tour, where India’s youth power was acknowledged globally, adding that the international agreements made during the tour will benefit young Indians in multiple ways.

Rozgar Mela: Over 10 Lakh Jobs Generated Since October 2022

Launched on October 22, 2022, the Rozgar Mela is a flagship employment initiative aimed at accelerating recruitment across government sectors. Since its launch:

More than 10 lakh appointment letters have been issued

have been issued Recruitment has improved efficiency in railway stations, schools, hospitals, police units, and tax departments

The initiative ensures faster filling of vacancies, avoiding disruption in public services

A Major Step Towards Employment-Driven Governance

The Rozgar Mela stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to youth employment, economic empowerment, and national growth. By creating permanent job opportunities and accelerating the selection process, the initiative puts employment generation at the heart of India’s governance agenda.