Canada Café Incident Puts Spotlight on Kapil Sharma’s Expensive Lifestyle

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently found himself in the news after gunshots were fired outside his newly launched café in British Columbia, Canada. The incident, which occurred just days after the soft opening of Kap’s Café, left fans shocked. The café team later took to Instagram to express gratitude for the support and called for peace and unity.

Kap’s Café: Kapil’s First International Venture

The soft launch of Kap’s Café took place around the July 4 weekend. Located in British Columbia, the café is a passion project for Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath, symbolizing his entry into the global hospitality business. Despite the unfortunate incident, the café remains a representation of Kapil’s ambition beyond Indian entertainment.

A Glamorous Home in Mumbai’s Star-Studded Andheri West

Kapil Sharma lives in a luxurious apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai, a hub for Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sonu Sood, and Mika Singh. Valued at over ₹15 crore, the property mirrors his success and standing in the entertainment industry.

Kapil’s Dream Garage: A Line-Up of Luxury Cars

A self-confessed car enthusiast, Kapil owns:

Mercedes-Benz S350

Range Rover Evoque

Volvo XC90 SUV

A custom DC-designed vanity van worth ₹5.5 crore

He often shares glimpses of these prized possessions on social media, giving fans a peek into his opulent lifestyle.

One of India’s Most Expensive Vanity Vans

Kapil’s custom-designed vanity van, built by DC, is considered one of the most lavish in the Indian entertainment industry. Featuring a premium lounge, ambient LED lighting, and luxury interiors, the van is a mobile extension of his elite taste and is estimated to cost ₹5.5 crore.

Net Worth Estimated at ₹280 Crore and Rising

According to Financial Express, Kapil Sharma’s net worth is around ₹280 crore. With his Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, he reportedly earns ₹5 crore per episode, solidifying his position as one of the highest-paid entertainers in India.

The Crown Jewel: A ₹25 Crore Farmhouse in Punjab

Beyond the glam of Mumbai, Kapil also owns a stunning ₹25 crore farmhouse in Punjab. Spread over a vast area, the farmhouse boasts lush greenery, elegant architecture, and offers a serene retreat away from city life. He frequently shares pictures of the property, showcasing his connection to his roots.