Every Telangana Village to Get Gram Panchayat Officer Soon: Minister Ponguleti

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in land and revenue administration, Telangana Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced on Friday that every revenue village in the state will soon have a dedicated Gram Panchayat Officer (GPO).

Additionally, each mandal will be assigned four to six licensed surveyors, depending on the extent of land in the area. This initiative follows directives from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to streamline governance and improve public service delivery.

Neglected Under BRS Rule, Survey Department to Be Strengthened

During a review meeting with Revenue Department officials, Minister Srinivasa Reddy criticized the previous BRS government, stating that the survey department was neglected for years. He emphasized that the Congress government is focused on revitalizing land administration services and ensuring better accountability at the grassroots level.

Surveyor Qualification Exams Scheduled in July

To support this initiative, the government will hold qualifying exams for trained licensed surveyors on:

Written Exam: July 27

July 27 Lab Practical Exams: July 28–29

July 28–29 Result Announcement: August 12

This recruitment drive is expected to build a strong team of professional surveyors across Telangana, ensuring accurate and timely land-related services to citizens.

Objective: Transparent, Citizen-Friendly Revenue System

Minister Srinivasa Reddy said these reforms will create a more transparent and citizen-centric revenue system. By appointing GPOs in every village and enhancing manpower at the mandal level, the government aims to reduce delays, land disputes, and corruption in local governance.