Hyderabad Metro in Deep Trouble: ₹6,600+ Crore Losses and Ridership Decline

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail project, once hailed as a game-changer for urban transport in the city, is now facing a deep financial crisis. As per the latest annual report by L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail, the metro has incurred a total cumulative loss of ₹6,605.51 crore since its inception.

In the 2024–25 financial year, the company reported a net loss of ₹625.88 crore after tax, raising serious concerns over the project’s sustainability and revenue model.

Revenue Falls Short of Operating Costs

According to official figures:

Total Revenue : ₹1,108.54 crore

: ₹1,108.54 crore Total Operating Cost: ₹1,734.45 crore

This substantial gap of over ₹625 crore highlights the mounting operational expenses that continue to exceed revenue generation, pushing the metro further into losses.

Passenger Numbers Decline Despite 1,000+ Daily Trips

The Hyderabad Metro currently operates:

57 trains

Over 1,000 trips per day

Across routes like Nagole–Rayadurgam, LB Nagar–Miyapur, and MGBS–JBS

While last year saw a peak of 4.85 lakh daily commuters, the number has now dropped to 4.5 lakh, according to metro officials. This decline in ridership is adding to the financial pressure on the metro operations.

High Traffic Routes Identified

Despite the overall drop in ridership, the Nagole–Rayadurgam and LB Nagar–Miyapur routes continue to witness the highest passenger traffic, serving as key corridors for daily commuters in the city.

Future of Metro Expansion in Question

The ongoing losses raise concerns over the future expansion plans and private investment interest in the Hyderabad Metro project. While the infrastructure is modern and well-utilized during peak hours, the inability to turn a profit or break even may require government intervention or policy-level changes to stabilize operations.