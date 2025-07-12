Air India Crash Report Reveals Fuel Shut-Off Seconds After Take-Off

New Delhi: A shocking preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has revealed that both engines of Air India flight 171 shut down within seconds of take-off after the fuel control switches moved from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’. The incident, which occurred on June 12, resulted in the tragic death of nearly 270 people, making it one of the worst aviation disasters in recent Indian history.

Cockpit Confusion Captured on Voice Recorder

According to the 15-page preliminary report, the cockpit voice recorder captured an alarming exchange between the pilots. One pilot asked, “Why did you cut off?”, to which the other replied, “I did not do so.” This suggests a possible miscommunication or an unintentional action that triggered the fatal chain of events.

Pilots Had Sufficient Experience and Rest

The flight was being operated by co-pilot Clive Kundar, with pilot-in-command Sumeet Sabharwal monitoring. Kundar had over 1,100 hours on the Boeing 787, while Sabharwal had logged more than 8,600 hours. The report confirms that both pilots were well-rested and there were no weather issues or weight anomalies with the aircraft.

Fuel Control Switch Lock Issue Previously Flagged

A critical detail in the report refers to a 2018 Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The bulletin warned of the “potential disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature” on Boeing 787s. However, as the SAIB was advisory and not mandatory, Air India did not conduct inspections in response to it.

No Current Safety Directives Issued for Boeing 787 or GE Engines

Despite the serious nature of the incident, the report mentions that no new safety directives have been issued for Boeing 787-8 aircraft or GE GEnx-1B engines, pending the final investigation findings.

Air India Responds, Pledges Support to Families

Following the release of the report, Air India posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter):

“We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time. Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators.”

Investigation Still Ongoing

The AAIB emphasized that the investigation is still underway and that additional evidence and records are being reviewed. A final report will be released once a comprehensive analysis is completed.