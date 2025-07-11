Telangana Approves Two New Private Universities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a major development, the Telangana state Cabinet on Thursday approved the establishment of two private universities — Amity University and St. Mary’s Rehabilitation University — in Hyderabad. The approval comes with a key condition: 50% of the seats must be reserved for native Telangana students.

Notably, St. Mary’s Rehabilitation University is set to become the first of its kind in India, focusing on rehabilitation education and services. The university aims to tackle the growing national shortage of rehabilitation professionals while delivering comprehensive services for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) — a historically underserved segment.

It will leverage an existing network that includes:

A Medical Rehabilitation Hospital

A Psychiatric Rehabilitation Hospital

A Special Education School

State-of-the-art training infrastructure for rehabilitation professionals

The university is expected to merge academic training with service delivery, making Telangana a national leader in the rehabilitation sector.

Jinnaram and Indresham Declared Municipalities in Sangareddy

In a related move, the Cabinet also approved the formation of two new municipalities — Jinnaram and Indresham — in Sangareddy district. As part of this administrative overhaul, 18 village panchayats under these municipalities will be delisted.

Modern Goshalas to Be Built Across Telangana

To strengthen animal welfare and management, the Cabinet approved a plan to construct advanced goshalas (cow shelters). A high-level committee led by the Chief Secretary will oversee the planning and execution. A PowerPoint presentation by the Animal Husbandry Department revealed proposed designs for the new cow shelters.

The modern goshalas will be built at:

Yenkapally (Moinabad, Rangareddy district)

(Moinabad, Rangareddy district) Veterinary University, Rajendranagar

Vemulawada and Yadagirigutta (notable temple towns)

A comprehensive policy document for registration and monitoring of existing 306 goshalas will also be developed.

Fast-Tracking Irrigation Projects with Land Acquisition Push

To expedite ongoing irrigation projects, the Cabinet has greenlit the acceleration of land acquisition processes. This decision is expected to remove bottlenecks and boost infrastructure development across Telangana.