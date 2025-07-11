Telangana Cabinet Approves 22,033 New Government Jobs – Major Boost for Youth

Hyderabad: In a major boost to government employment, the Telangana state Cabinet has approved recruitment for 22,033 posts across various departments. This move is part of the Congress government’s ongoing employment drive since it took office in December 2023.

Over 60,000 Government Jobs Filled in 18 Months

According to official figures, the state has already filled around 60,000 vacancies over the past 18 months. Additionally, 17,084 posts are currently under various stages of recruitment, making this one of the most aggressive employment pushes in recent state history.

Aadhaar-Based Review of Outsourced and Contract Employees

In a step towards administrative reform, the Cabinet has directed the finance department to collect Aadhaar details and other information of outsourcing and contract employees across departments. This data will be used to assess performance, streamline service delivery, and improve accountability.

Reforms to Boost Attendance and Employee Responsibility

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to introduce strict reforms to monitor employee attendance and enhance responsibility. A committee of officers already working on administrative reforms will submit a detailed report on this within two months.

Cabinet Adopts Monthly Review Mechanism for Decisions

In a noteworthy administrative shift, the Cabinet has institutionalized the review of previous meeting decisions. Out of 327 agenda items discussed in 18 previous Cabinet meetings, 321 were approved, and 96% of them have been implemented, reflecting high execution efficiency.

Cabinet Meetings to Be Held Twice Monthly

To strengthen governance and track implementation:

Cabinet meetings will now be held twice a month.

A special quarterly session will also be held to review the status of past decisions, identify delays, and uncover any bureaucratic bottlenecks.

The next Cabinet meeting is scheduled for July 25, announced well in advance to ensure preparation and participation.