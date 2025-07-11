Mystery in Gachibowli: Decomposed Body with Tattoos Found in Lake

Hyderabad: In a grim discovery early Thursday morning, an unidentified decomposed body of a man was found floating in Pochammakunta Lake in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The incident has sparked a police investigation to determine the man’s identity and the cause of death.

Body Discovered by Security Personnel During Patrol

According to reports, the body was first spotted around 8:30 a.m. by security staff of a nearby company during a routine patrol. The company’s senior executive, Pentala Anil Kumar, was informed by security officer Goreta Suresh Babu, who immediately alerted the Gachibowli police.

Initial Police Findings: Tattoos and Personal Items Found

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shanker K., who is leading the investigation, said the body appeared to be 2–3 days old and was badly decomposed. The man was wearing only underwear, and police noted several distinctive tattoos on his body:

The word ‘Dad’ on his left hand

on his A dragon symbol on his right hand

on his The letters ‘R’ and ‘SK’

In addition, a small white doll and a family photograph were found near the body, which might help in identifying the deceased.

No Visible Injuries; Cause of Death Still Unknown

“There were no external injuries, and it doesn’t seem like a clear case of murder or suicide at this point,” . Police suspect the man may have entered the lake either to swim or for some unknown reason, possibly by jumping over a nearby wall. The exact circumstances remain unclear, pending further investigation.

Lack of CCTV Coverage Hampers Investigation

Officials also stated that the lake spans approximately 6 to 8 acres and has no CCTV surveillance, making it difficult to trace how or when the man entered the premises. Police have reached out to nearby stations to cross-check missing person reports, but no matches have been found so far.

Post-Mortem at Osmania Hospital; Awaiting Identification

The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination, which authorities hope will provide more clarity on the cause of death. If no one claims the body within three days, the police will proceed with standard legal procedures.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the identity of the deceased and the reason for his death.