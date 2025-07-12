Hyderabad schools face demands for holidays on second saturdays check details

Hyderabad: After the summer vacation, schools across Telangana reopened on June 12 and have since been conducting regular classes with a tight academic schedule. However, a new demand is gaining momentum — to implement second Saturday holidays in all schools across Hyderabad.

Teachers Demand Implementation of Second Saturday Off

Although the Telangana government’s official calendar mentions second Saturdays as holidays, several private and corporate schools in Hyderabad are reportedly not following this directive. This has led to growing frustration among teachers and education activists.

Teachers argue that they work for nearly 10 hours daily, and one day off (Sunday) is not sufficient for rest and personal time. Moreover, many schools assign additional administrative work after school hours, adding to the workload.

Petition Submitted to Education Director

As per a report published in Telangana Today, representatives from various student and teacher unions — including TPTLF, SFI, and DYFI — submitted a formal petition to the Director of School Education, Dr. Naveen Nicholas, on Thursday. The petition highlights that several private schools in Hyderabad and other districts are not observing second Saturday holidays, despite the government’s order.

Why Are Second Saturday Holidays Not Implemented?

The main concern being raised is why the official directive regarding second Saturday holidays is not being uniformly enforced in private and corporate schools. Parents and educators alike are questioning the inconsistency and are urging the state government to ensure strict compliance.

What’s Next? Government Yet to Respond

So far, the government has not made an official statement in response to this issue. However, with increasing pressure from unions and civil society, education officials may soon be required to take action and issue clarifications to ensure fairness across all schools in Telangana.