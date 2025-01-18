Hyderabad Metro Rail Saves a Life: Donor Heart Delivered in Record Time: Video

Hyderabad Metro Rail created a dedicated green corridor, delivering a donor heart across 13 kilometers in just 13 minutes, saving critical time in a life-saving mission.

In a groundbreaking effort, the Hyderabad Metro Rail on Friday facilitated the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdi-ka-pul, ensuring a life-saving mission was completed in record time.

Swift Transport Across 13 Kilometers in Just 13 Minutes

The dedicated green corridor created by the Hyderabad Metro Rail allowed the critical journey to be covered in just 13 minutes, a remarkable achievement considering the 13-kilometer distance between the two hospitals. The special corridor traversed across 13 stations, minimizing delays and optimizing the chances for the heart’s successful transplant.

Collaborative Effort Ensures Success

This unprecedented effort was made possible through meticulous planning and close collaboration between various stakeholders. The Hyderabad Metro Rail worked alongside medical professionals and hospital authorities, with the entire operation being conducted under the careful supervision of attending doctors. This coordination ensured the heart arrived swiftly and safely at Gleneagles Global Hospital for transplantation.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the city’s healthcare and transportation systems, showcasing the potential for such collaborations to save lives by using existing infrastructure for critical medical needs.