Actor Redin Kingsley and Wife Sangeetha Blessed with a Baby Girl

Well-known actor Redin Kingsley and his wife, actress Sangeetha V, have joyfully announced the arrival of their baby girl.

A Special Arrival

Sources close to the actor revealed that the couple welcomed their daughter into the world on April 2, 2025. Both mother and baby are doing well, and the family is cherishing this beautiful moment.

Sangeetha’s Heartfelt Announcement

Sangeetha took to Instagram to share the happy news with a simple post:

“Thanks for all your wishes and blessings, it’s a princess.”

She later followed up with another post featuring a heartfelt message:

“It’s a girl! We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our beautiful baby girl. We feel so blessed and grateful for this new chapter in our lives. Thank you for all your love and support during this special time. Our family is complete, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Warm Wishes from Celebrities

Several celebrities, including actor Gautham Karthik, congratulated the couple and celebrated the joyous occasion.

A Beautiful Journey

Redin Kingsley and Sangeetha tied the knot on December 10, 2023. Since the birth of their daughter, they have been overwhelmed with love, warm wishes, and blessings from friends and fans.

Redin Kingsley’s Film Career

Redin Kingsley made his acting debut in Nelson’s film Vettai Mannan in 2012. However, since the film got shelved, he had to wait six more years for his official debut in Nelson’s Kolamavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara.

The dark comedy became a superhit, bringing Redin into the spotlight. He soon became a sought-after comedian with roles in films like Netrikann and Doctor, both of which were successful. His unique comedic style cemented him as a bankable comedian in the industry.

A New Chapter

With the arrival of their baby girl, Redin and Sangeetha step into a beautiful new phase of their lives, filled with joy, love, and gratitude.