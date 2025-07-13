Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Falls Victim to Online Shopping Fraud

Hyderabad: Popular actress and television host Anasuya Bharadwaj has become the latest victim of an online shopping scam. She shared her experience publicly to caution others about fraudulent e-commerce platforms.

Ordered Clothes from ‘Truffle India’ Website

Anasuya revealed that she had ordered a few garments from an online clothing website named ‘Truffle India’. She made the payment in advance at the time of purchase. However, even after a month, she has neither received the products nor been issued a refund.

Anasuya Expresses Strong Disappointment

Taking to social media, Anasuya expressed her frustration and disappointment over the situation. She described the incident as “no less than a robbery” and condemned the unethical practices of such online platforms.

“This is equal to looting. I’m sharing this so that no one else gets cheated like I did,” said the actress in her post.

Actress Warns Public Against Unverified Online Stores

Anasuya has strongly urged her fans and the general public to avoid trusting unfamiliar online shopping websites. She emphasized the importance of verifying e-commerce platforms before making purchases or payments.

Rising Concerns Over Online Shopping Frauds

With the rise in digital shopping, online frauds have also become increasingly common. This incident highlights the need for stricter regulations and better consumer awareness to prevent such scams.