Jagruthi Activists Attack Teenmar Mallanna’s Office; 5 Rounds Fired in the Air

Hyderabad:In a shocking incident, Teenmar Mallanna’s office in Peerzadiguda, under the Medipally police station limits of Medchal district, was attacked by unidentified individuals early Sunday morning.

Attackers Vandalize Furniture and Equipment

The attackers allegedly entered the office premises and smashed furniture, computers, and other office equipment. Staff from Q News, who were present at the location, confronted the intruders, which led to a heated altercation.

Also Read: HYD: CM Revanth Reddy Participates in Grand Bonalu Celebrations

Q News Staff Also Attacked

As the situation escalated, the miscreants reportedly assaulted Q News staff. According to sources, gunmen of MLC Teenmar Mallanna, who were present in the office at the time, fired five rounds into the air in an attempt to disperse the attackers.

Police Begin Investigation

Upon receiving information, the local police rushed to the scene and began examining the area. Authorities confirmed the attack but stated that the exact motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

Political Angle Suspected

Initial reports suggest that the attack may have been a reaction to controversial remarks made by Teenmar Mallanna against Kavitha, president of Telangana Jagruthi and daughter of former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao. It is being speculated that Telangana Jagruthi activists may have been involved in the assault, although official confirmation is awaited.

Further Details Awaited

The incident has triggered tension in the area and raised concerns over politically motivated violence. Authorities have promised a thorough investigation and are expected to reveal more details soon.