HYD: CM Revanth Reddy Participates in Grand Bonalu Celebrations

Hyderabad: As part of the grand Bonalu festival celebrations, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad on Sunday. He offered silk garments to the goddess and performed special rituals along with Minister Konda Surekha.

Early Morning Rituals Mark Beginning of Festivities

The temple activities began as early as 4:00 AM, with Minister Ponnam Prabhakar performing the first puja and offering Bonam on behalf of the state government. Following this, the temple gates were opened for general devotees to begin darshan.

CM Offers Bonam and Special Puja

At around 11:00 AM, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy arrived at the temple. He offered Bonam and presented silk clothes (pattu vastralu) to the deity, participating in special pujas with reverence and devotion. His visit added spiritual and political significance to the ongoing Bonalu festivities.

Massive Devotee Turnout Expected

The Telangana government has made extensive arrangements anticipating the arrival of lakhs of devotees, not only from Telangana but also from neighboring states. The Bonalu festival, a traditional celebration of Goddess Mahakali, attracts massive crowds every year.

Special Arrangements for Smooth Darshan

To ensure smooth flow and safety for devotees, the authorities have implemented the following:

6 separate queue lines

2 dedicated lines for women carrying Bonam

for women carrying Bonam 1 line reserved for VIP pass holders

3 lines for general devotees

Various government departments have worked in coordination to ensure that devotees experience no inconvenience during their visit to the temple.

Bonalu: A Celebration of Faith and Tradition

Bonalu is one of the most prominent festivals in Telangana, celebrated with great fervor, particularly in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The offering of Bonam, which includes cooked rice, jaggery, curd, and neem leaves in a decorated pot, is a symbolic tribute to the goddess for fulfilling devotees’ wishes.