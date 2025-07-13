Why Is an OTP Required for Credit Card Updates?

In today’s digital age, carrying cash has become increasingly rare. Most people now rely on digital payment platforms like PhonePe, Google Pay, and other UPI apps for day-to-day transactions. Alongside these, the usage of credit cards has significantly increased, particularly among working professionals who often carry multiple credit cards.

Perks Driving Credit Card Popularity

Credit cards are not just about delayed payments anymore. Their popularity is largely driven by added benefits such as:

Free movie tickets

Reward points

Airport lounge access

Cashback and EMI options

These incentives make credit cards attractive, but financial experts warn that misuse or lack of awareness can lead to serious monetary issues.

Telangana Police Alerts Users on Cyber Frauds

Recognizing the growing risks, the Telangana Police has issued a public warning via social media urging citizens to stay cautious while using credit cards. They highlight that cybercriminals are actively targeting users with fraudulent messages and emails.

Beware of These Common Credit Card Scams:

Messages claiming to increase your credit limit

Emails offering to redeem reward points

Links asking for card details or OTP

Telangana Police strictly advises users not to click on suspicious links or share sensitive details such as:

Credit card number

CVV code

OTP (One-Time Password)

They reminded the public that genuine customer care representatives will never ask for OTPs or card credentials under any circumstances.

Stay Vigilant, Avoid Heavy Losses

The Telangana Police warns that falling for such scams can lead to severe financial loss. Staying alert and informed is the best defense against such cyber threats.

Key Safety Tips for Credit Card Users