Allu Arjun to play four roles in Atlee’s magnum opus AA22XA6?

Chennai: The Telugu film industry is buzzing with speculation that star actor Allu Arjun will portray four different characters in director Atlee’s much-anticipated project, tentatively titled AA22 X A6.

Multiple Roles Across Generations

According to rumours, Allu Arjun is expected to play the roles of a grandfather, a father, and two sons, hinting at a multi-generational storyline. Adding to the excitement is talk that the film explores the concept of two parallel universes, although none of these details have been officially confirmed by the filmmakers.

Deepika Padukone Onboard as a Warrior Queen

In June, the makers officially welcomed Deepika Padukone to the cast. A behind-the-scenes video showed director Atlee narrating the script to her, along with glimpses of her motion capture scenes. The visuals suggested that Deepika’s character may be that of a queen who rides a horse and wields a sword, adding a historical or fantasy element to the narrative.

Hollywood-Grade Technical Team

The film promises to be a visual spectacle with an international team of top-tier technicians. In an announcement video, several renowned experts shared their excitement about the script:

James Madigan , VFX supervisor of Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, said:

“I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

, VFX supervisor of Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, said: "I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning." Mike Elizalde , president of Spectral Motion, told Allu Arjun:

“The script is seriously unlike anything I’ve ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create.”

, president of Spectral Motion, told Allu Arjun: "The script is seriously unlike anything I've ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create." Justin Raleigh , CEO of Fractured FX and Academy Award winner, shared:

“Reading through it, very excited about all the creature potential. All the different character potential.”

, CEO of Fractured FX and Academy Award winner, shared: "Reading through it, very excited about all the creature potential. All the different character potential." William Write Anderson, co-owner of Lola VFX, added:

“I cannot wait to be a part of this. The story is unbelievable.”

A Film with Global Ambitions

With Sun Pictures backing the project and world-class technicians on board, AA22 X A6 is shaping up to be a cinematic event with universal appeal. Though official confirmations on the plot remain under wraps, expectations for this film are sky-high, with fans and industry insiders eagerly awaiting further updates.