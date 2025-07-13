Kota Srinivasa Rao No More: Revanth Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu Lead Condolences

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away in Hyderabad, leaving a profound void in the Telugu film and theatre industry. Leaders across political and film fraternities, including Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, expressed their heartfelt condolences.

Revanth Reddy: “An Irreplaceable Loss to the Film World”

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy condoled the demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao, remembering him as an actor who captivated audiences with his unique acting style. “His passing has created an irreplaceable void in the film industry,” he stated, offering sympathies to the actor’s family members.

Chandrababu Naidu: “A Versatile Artist Who Left a Mark in Every Role”

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu described the loss as deeply saddening, highlighting Kota Srinivasa Rao’s contributions to cinema, theatre, and public service.

“The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences,” Naidu said on ‘X’.

“He also served as an MLA in 1999 from Vijayawada and gained recognition through his public service.”

Pawan Kalyan: “A Genius Who Shaped Cinema with Over 700 Films”

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who also shares a cinematic connection with Kota Srinivasa Rao, remembered him as a multi-faceted genius.

“Acting in over half a dozen movies with him will be a lasting memory. His journey began with my elder brother Chiranjeevi in ‘Pranam Khareedu’,” Pawan Kalyan said, calling his death a huge loss to Indian cinema.

Governor Abdul Nazeer: “He Won the Hearts of Crores of Telugu People”

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also paid tribute, saying Kota garu’s memorable roles left a lasting impact on the stage and silver screen. He offered heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

Nara Lokesh: “His Talent Transcended Languages and Generations”

TDP leader Nara Lokesh shared that Kota Srinivasa Rao’s four-decade career featured numerous iconic roles, making him a household name across generations. Lokesh praised his public service as a former MLA and termed the actor’s demise as an irreparable loss to Telugu cinema.

Legacy of Kota Srinivasa Rao: Actor, Leader, Icon

Kota Srinivasa Rao acted in over 700 films across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and other languages. Known for his villainous roles, comic timing, and theatrical versatility, he was honored with several awards and accolades. His contributions to both cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the cultural fabric of South India.