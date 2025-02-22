Actress Vaibhavi Shandilya Ties the Knot with Boyfriend Harshwardhan in Kolhapur

Chennai: Well-known actress Vaibhavi Shandilya, who gained popularity for her stellar performances in Tamil’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja and Kannada’s Gaalipata 2, has married her boyfriend, Bollywood cinematographer Harshwardhan J Patil, in a beautiful ceremony held in Kolhapur.

Vaibhavi Shandilya Announces Marriage on Instagram

On Saturday, Vaibhavi took to Instagram to announce the joyous news. She shared a heartfelt post, saying, “With the blessings of our family and friends, Harshwardhan and I have embarked on this beautiful journey of love and togetherness. Grateful for all the love and support—here’s to a lifetime of happiness! #happilymarried #blessedwithlove.”

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Unveils ‘Odela 2’ Teaser at Maha Kumbh Mela

Vaibhavi and Harshwardhan Celebrate in a Private Ceremony

Speaking to IANS, Vaibhavi confirmed the news, revealing that the wedding took place on Friday, February 21, in Kolhapur, where they have close friends and family. She added, “Harshwardhan is a cinematographer in Bollywood, and ours is a love marriage. We met because we both belong to the film industry, and we are thrilled to have celebrated this moment with only our close ones.”

Harshwardhan Shares Wedding Clips

Harshwardhan, too, shared video clips of their intimate wedding, captured by friends and family. The clips offered fans a glimpse into the celebration and joy that followed their nuptials.

Vaibhavi Shandilya’s Career and Achievements

Vaibhavi Shandilya, who has worked extensively across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries, made her debut in Marathi cinema with Janiva. She then starred opposite Santhanam in the Tamil film Sakka Podu Podu Raja, a big superhit. Vaibhavi also has another Tamil film, Server Sundaram, in the pipeline.

In Kannada cinema, she made her debut with Raj Vishnu and played the female lead in Martin, starring Dhruv Sarja.