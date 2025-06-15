Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score in Power Generation Sector

Mumbai: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), a key player in India’s renewable energy space, has secured the top position in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings for the power generation, utilities, and transmission sector. The rating was awarded by NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Ltd, a unit of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Impressive ESG Score of 74 in Power Sector

AGEL achieved an ESG score of 74, the highest in its sector, reflecting its commitment to sustainable practices. The company is also ranked among the top 5 ESG performers across the top 100 listed companies by revenue on the NSE.

According to the NSE, AGEL displayed strong performance across all ESG pillars, showcasing environmentally responsible operations, social accountability, and corporate governance excellence.

Strong Governance and Social Responsibility Scores

The company scored 76 in governance, highlighting robust leadership structures, transparency, and ethical conduct. AGEL also received a social score of 73, emphasizing employee health and safety, customer well-being, and community development initiatives.

AGEL’s supply chain responsibility and sustainable sourcing practices further contributed to its high ESG rank.

Global Recognition for ESG Excellence

Apart from NSE ratings, AGEL has received accolades from international ESG agencies:

ISS ESG : Ranked #1 in Asia, Top 5 globally in renewable energy sector

: Ranked #1 in Asia, Top 5 globally in renewable energy sector Sustainalytics : Listed in the Top 10 globally

: Listed in the S&P Global : Placed in the 92nd percentile in Electric Utility sector

: Placed in the in Electric Utility sector CRISIL ESG : Ranked 1st in the power sector for three consecutive years

: Ranked 1st in the power sector for three consecutive years FTSE Russell: Positioned in the 93rd percentile globally in the Utilities Supersector

Adani Group Chairman Highlights ESG Commitment

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, emphasized the group’s dedication to global standards in corporate governance. In AGEL’s FY25 annual report, he said:

“Our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are robust and non-negotiable.”

NSE’s ESG Ratings Backed by SEBI Approval

NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Ltd was officially approved as a Category 1 ESG Rating Provider by SEBI on August 13, 2024. The rating framework evaluates over 2,000 data points based on global and national ESG standards.

With this top ESG ranking, Adani Green Energy Limited reaffirms its position as a global sustainability leader in the power sector. Its consistent commitment to clean energy, ethical governance, and social responsibility continues to earn widespread recognition and trust.