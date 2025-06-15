Rythu Bharosa Boost: Thousands of Farmers to Get Investment Support This Monsoon

In a major boost to the farming community, the Telangana state government is set to include 24,403 new beneficiaries under the popular ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme. This comes as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to ensure no farmer is left behind in receiving investment assistance during the crucial monsoon crop season.

Ground-Level Survey Successfully Completed Before Monsoon

Ahead of the monsoon agricultural cycle, the identification process of eligible farmers has been successfully concluded. Agriculture Extension Officers conducted a house-to-house survey across villages, gathering essential field data, cultivation status, and land ownership records to prepare the final list of beneficiaries.

Farmers who were previously excluded due to land document discrepancies are now being brought under the scheme after careful verification.

Government Targets June 20 for Inclusion of New Beneficiaries

The state government has issued directives to complete the inclusion of newly eligible farmers’ details into official records by June 20. The updated list is based on land data available on the Bhubharati portal as of June 5, 2025.

As per initial data:

15,327 farmers from Khammam district

9,076 farmers from Bhadradri Kothagudem district

…will now be enrolled in the Rythu Bharosa scheme and become eligible for investment support this monsoon season.

Rythu Bharosa Scheme: A Lifeline for Annadatas

The Rythu Bharosa scheme, one of the flagship welfare initiatives for farmers, provides direct investment assistance to help farmers manage input costs during sowing seasons. Officials state that this move will bring financial relief and empowerment to thousands of small and marginal farmers.

“We are rapidly updating revenue files to include the names of newly eligible farmers. Many of those previously excluded will now receive support. This is a major step toward farmer welfare,” said Dhanasari Pullaiah, Khammam District Agriculture Officer.

A Step Forward in Inclusive Agricultural Welfare

This strategic expansion of the Rythu Bharosa scheme reinforces the Telangana government’s pro-farmer stance and its resolve to uplift every annadata. By leveraging digital tools like the Bhubharati portal and conducting ground surveys, the government ensures transparency and inclusion in welfare delivery.