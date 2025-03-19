Adani Group Partners with PGTI to Launch Invitational Golf Championship 2025

India: The Adani Group has announced its entry into Indian professional golf with the launch of the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025, in collaboration with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the country’s official sanctioning body for men’s professional golf. The inaugural tournament will take place from April 1-4, 2025, at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida, marking PGTI’s return to the prestigious venue after 11 years.

Rs 1.5 Crore Prize Pool to Elevate Indian Golf

The Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 will offer a Rs 1.5 crore prize pool, ensuring a competitive and exciting atmosphere for professional golfers in India. The event is expected to attract top talent, showcasing India’s growing stature in the global golfing landscape.

In addition to the championship, the Adani Group and PGTI have announced the establishment of a joint Adani-PGTI Golf Training Academy at Belvedere Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad. This initiative aligns with the Adani Group’s commitment to grassroots development and is seen as a step toward strengthening India’s Olympic bid for 2036.

A Vision for Future Golf Champions

Pranav Adani, director of Adani Enterprises Limited, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to join hands with Kapil Dev Ji and PGTI to contribute to the growth of Indian professional golf. Our goal is to cultivate Indian global champions in golf, enhance accessibility, and promote greater participation in the sport.”

Kapil Dev, president of PGTI, also welcomed the collaboration, recognizing the support of the Adani Group in advancing professional golf in India. “The backing of the Adani Group, one of the world’s biggest business houses, will help PGTI produce more champion golfers from India,” he said. “I expect golf fans in large numbers to follow their favorite players on the course during the tournament.”

Raising the Standard of Indian Professional Golf

Amandeep Johl, CEO of PGTI, described the partnership as a turning point for the tour. “This association will elevate the stature of the PGTI,” said Johl. “We thank the Adani Group for sharing our vision of creating more playing opportunities for Indian professionals. With an attractive prize purse, outstanding playing conditions, and a top-notch field, we expect a spectacular week of golfing action.”

Pre-Tournament Event and Golf Clinic

Ahead of the tournament, a special pre-tournament event will be held on March 29, 2025, at the Belvedere Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad. As part of the event, five leading PGTI professionals will conduct a golf clinic for 50 children from The Adani International School, offering them an opportunity to explore the sport and be introduced to its fundamentals.

With the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025, the Adani Group and PGTI are set to create new opportunities for aspiring golfers and take Indian professional golf to greater heights.

Key Takeaways:

Adani Group launches the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 in partnership with PGTI.

Rs 1.5 crore prize pool for the inaugural tournament at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida.

Launch of a joint golf training academy to promote grassroots development in Ahmedabad.

The pre-tournament event will include a golf clinic for children from Adani International School.

The Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 is poised to become a major milestone for Indian professional golf, setting the stage for the country’s future champions.