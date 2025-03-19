Violent Attacks on Tesla Dealerships Increase Amid Musk’s Role in Trump White House

Seattle: A Surge in Attacks on Tesla Properties Across the U.S. and Overseas There has been a disturbing rise in violent attacks on Tesla dealerships, vehicle lots, charging stations, and even privately owned Teslas, both in the U.S. and internationally. While no fatalities have been reported, the attacks have caused significant damage to Tesla properties, with incidents including Cybertrucks set on fire, Molotov cocktails thrown at showrooms, and bullets fired at vehicles.

Escalation of Attacks Linked to Political Climate

Experts on domestic extremism suggest the surge in incidents may be tied to the political environment since President Donald Trump took office, with Elon Musk taking a prominent role in his administration. Musk, who now oversees the Department of Government Efficiency, has become a polarizing figure. Tesla properties, once seen as progressive symbols, are now targets for protests and violent acts, particularly from left-leaning groups opposed to Musk’s alignment with the right-wing.

Recent Violent Incidents Targeting Tesla Dealerships

In recent weeks, several high-profile attacks have been reported, particularly in cities like Portland and Seattle, where anti-Trump and anti-Musk sentiment runs high. In Oregon, an individual was charged after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a Tesla store and shooting out windows. Other incidents have included multiple fires set at Tesla vehicles and charging stations, particularly in Las Vegas and Charleston.

The Role of Tesla’s Political Influence in Heightening Tensions

Once beloved by the left for its role in advancing electric vehicles, Tesla’s reputation has shifted as Musk has associated himself more closely with the Trump administration. Musk’s financial backing of Trump’s 2024 campaign, along with his acquisition of Twitter (now X), has led to heightened controversy, making Tesla a target for protests. Some critics even organized “Musk Or Us” protests against the company, condemning the rising political influence of Tesla.

Also Read: UAE Warns of Escalating Instability in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Responds to Attacks

Elon Musk has addressed the growing violence, condemning the attacks as organized and funded by left-wing organizations. In a recent statement, Musk described the incidents as “insane and deeply wrong,” emphasizing that Tesla has done nothing to deserve the violent acts targeting its properties.

White House Vows to Take Action Against Tesla Vandalism

The White House has pledged support for Musk, with President Trump calling the attacks on Tesla properties “domestic terror.” Attorney General Pam Bondi announced an investigation into the funding and coordination behind the attacks, warning that those involved would face severe consequences.

The Broader Impact of Tesla Vandalism on Consumers

In addition to the rise in attacks, the backlash against Tesla has also had a financial impact. Prices for used Teslas, especially the iconic Cybertruck, have seen a decline, with used Cybertruck prices dropping nearly 8% since Trump’s second term began. Despite the vandalism, many Tesla owners continue to express their loyalty to the brand, distancing themselves from the political controversies surrounding Musk.