UAE Warns of Escalating Instability in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a warning about the growing instability in Gaza due to continued Israeli airstrikes targeting civilian and residential areas. The UAE Foreign Ministry stated that these airstrikes could lead to further destabilization in Gaza and risk escalating violence across the broader region.

UAE Calls for Immediate Action to Prevent Further Humanitarian Crisis

The UAE government has called for urgent measures to prevent further loss of innocent lives and to avoid worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The Ministry urged the international community to take action by pushing for a renewed ceasefire, restoring electricity to Gaza, reopening border crossings, and ensuring that humanitarian aid can be delivered without restrictions.

The UAE also reiterated its commitment to supporting global efforts for a peaceful resolution and the protection of civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Israeli Airstrikes Cause Further Casualties, Shatter Ceasefire

These remarks come as Israeli forces launched massive airstrikes across Gaza on Tuesday, which have already claimed over 400 lives. The attacks have further shattered a fragile ceasefire that had been in place since January 19, significantly escalating the violence and the humanitarian toll on the people of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later announced that Israel would intensify its military assault on Gaza, stating, “From now on, the negotiations (on Gaza ceasefire) will take place only under fire,” signaling that the Israeli government plans to continue its aggressive military actions.

UN Urges Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access

The situation has drawn international attention, with the United Nations calling for an urgent ceasefire and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza. Tom Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, expressed grave concern about the escalating violence. During a Security Council briefing, he said, “Overnight, our worst fears materialized. Airstrikes resumed across the entire Gaza Strip,” adding that new evacuation orders were issued by Israeli forces, plunging the population into renewed fear and uncertainty.

Fletcher stressed the urgent need for the restoration of essential services and the delivery of life-saving aid to the people of Gaza, who are currently enduring extreme conditions due to the ongoing conflict.

Global Pressure Mounts for Peaceful Resolution

As the violence continues to escalate, the UAE and international bodies such as the UN are calling for immediate intervention to prevent further destabilization in Gaza. The growing pressure on global leaders highlights the need for a peaceful resolution to prevent the situation from worsening and to protect the lives of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.