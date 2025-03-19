Trump Releases Previously Redacted 31,000 Pages of JFK Assassination Files

Washington: In a historic move towards greater government transparency, the Trump administration has declassified previously redacted documents related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. This release, totaling approximately 31,000 pages, marks a significant milestone in public access to key details about one of the most debated events in American history.

Key Details of the JFK Assassination File Release

The newly disclosed documents include over 1,100 files that shed light on the 1963 assassination of JFK in Dallas, Texas. These files consist of CIA memos, FBI reports, and diplomatic cables, offering fresh insights into the circumstances surrounding Kennedy’s tragic death.

US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard announced the release on social media platform X, stating, “President Trump is ushering in a new era of maximum transparency. Today, per his direction, previously redacted JFK Assassination Files are being released to the public with no redactions. Promises made, promises kept.”

What’s Inside the Newly Released Documents?

The files reveal several important details, including Lee Harvey Oswald’s movements leading up to the assassination. CIA memos highlight Oswald’s visits to the Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City just weeks before JFK’s death, indicating his potential attempts to secure visas to travel to Cuba or return to the Soviet Union.

While many experts believe the new files won’t drastically change the historical narrative surrounding the assassination, the release is expected to fuel continued debate and scrutiny. The files will likely add further layers to the public’s ongoing fascination with the JFK assassination.

The Path to Declassification

The release is a direct result of an executive order signed by President Trump shortly after taking office, instructing the FBI to release additional documents related to the 1963 assassination. The move also aligns with Trump’s commitment to transparency, as he has previously expressed support for making long-hidden government files public.

The Public’s Continued Interest in JFK Assassination Files

Despite the scale of the declassification, Trump had originally indicated that as many as 80,000 pages would be released. Although the actual number is lower, the new disclosure is still a major development for historians, researchers, and conspiracy theorists who have long sought a fuller understanding of JFK’s death.

Also Read: Marco Rubio Continues Trump’s Hardline Approach to Human Rights in Bangladesh

The release follows a similar move by Trump last month, when he instructed the US Department of Justice to make documents concerning convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein available. While the Epstein files garnered significant attention in right-wing media, they ultimately failed to deliver substantial new revelations.

A New Chapter in JFK Assassination Research

While the newly released JFK files may not offer definitive answers, they will undoubtedly contribute to ongoing investigations and the public’s quest for the truth. As more information becomes accessible, the mystery surrounding President Kennedy’s assassination will continue to be a subject of intense interest and debate.