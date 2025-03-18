Marco Rubio Continues Trump’s Hardline Approach to Human Rights in Bangladesh

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues to uphold President Donald Trump’s vision on issues concerning religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the plight of Hindus. In her briefing on Monday, Bruce responded to inquiries about Trump’s pre-election statement on the situation in Bangladesh, saying, “Secretary Rubio, of course, follows through with his (Trump’s) vision and the nature of the choices that are made in that regard.”

Bruce’s statement highlights the ongoing concerns within the US government regarding human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh. The comments followed a series of actions and remarks by both President Trump and other US officials on the issue, with a specific focus on attacks against Hindus, Christians, and other minority communities in the South Asian nation.

Human Rights Concerns at the United Nations

Meanwhile, at the United Nations in New York, Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq addressed questions on whether UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had raised concerns over human rights abuses in Bangladesh during his visit. Haq acknowledged that Guterres discussed human rights issues with officials during his talks but did not specify if the persecution of Hindus was directly addressed.

Trump’s remarks, posted on X shortly before the November election, condemned the violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh. The statement referred to the attacks on Hindus, Christians, and other communities by mobs, claiming that Bangladesh was in a “total state of chaos.”

Rubio’s Assessment of the Situation

When asked about Secretary Rubio’s stance on the situation in Bangladesh and what actions the US government might take in response, Bruce refrained from elaborating on specific diplomatic steps. She acknowledged that Rubio follows through on Trump’s vision but declined to speculate on the outcome of any potential diplomatic conversations or actions regarding the issue. “When it comes to negotiations, diplomatic considerations, and the conversations that those involve, I don’t want to presume here what the outcome will be,” Bruce stated.

Concerns Over Religious Persecution by US Officials

Earlier, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard expressed concerns regarding the ongoing persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh. During an interview with NDTV, Gabbard highlighted that the abuse of religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and Catholics, continues to be a significant area of focus for the US government. Gabbard noted that this has long been a concern for both the Trump administration and the broader international community.

As the US government continues to address human rights violations globally, the situation in Bangladesh, particularly the persecution of religious minorities, remains a central point of concern for US officials. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s actions and comments align with President Trump’s stance on the issue, though details regarding any specific diplomatic actions remain unclear. The US government, alongside international bodies, continues to monitor the situation, urging the Bangladesh government to address human rights abuses within its borders.