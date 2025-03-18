Bangladesh Government Responds to Tulsi Gabbard’s Remarks on “Islamist Caliphate”

The Bangladesh interim government has issued a strong condemnation of remarks made by U.S. Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, regarding an alleged “Islamist caliphate” in the country. In a statement released late on Monday, the government expressed deep concern over Gabbard’s claims, calling her comments “misleading and damaging” to Bangladesh’s international reputation.

Gabbard’s Remarks on Religious Minorities and Terrorism

During a recent interview on an Indian television channel, Gabbard spoke about the concept of an “Islamic Caliphate” and its influence on global terrorism. She referenced religious persecution and the threat of Islamic terrorism in Bangladesh, alleging that the country’s struggle with extremism was rooted in an ideology aiming to “rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate.” These remarks drew strong reactions from the Bangladeshi government, which swiftly criticized her characterization of the country.

Bangladesh Rejects Allegations of Extremism and Religious Persecution

The Bangladesh interim government refuted Gabbard’s claims, stating that her comments were baseless and unfairly generalized an entire nation. The statement emphasized that Bangladesh, known for its inclusive and peaceful interpretation of Islam, has made significant strides in combatting extremism and terrorism. “Bangladesh, like many other countries, has faced challenges with extremism, but it has worked in partnership with the international community, including the United States, to address these issues through law enforcement, social reforms, and counterterrorism efforts,” the statement read.

The government also stressed that Gabbard’s remarks were not supported by evidence, adding that they unfairly tarnished the country’s image.

Rejection of the “Islamist Caliphate” Ideology

The Bangladesh government strongly rejected any association with the idea of an “Islamist caliphate,” stating that such claims undermine the hard work of its citizens who are committed to peace, stability, and progress. “We strongly condemn any efforts to link Bangladesh to any form of ‘Islamist caliphate’,” the statement added.

Bangladesh urged Gabbard and other public figures to base their statements on facts and knowledge, cautioning that such remarks could reinforce harmful stereotypes and exacerbate sectarian tensions.

Bangladesh’s Commitment to Combatting Extremism

In its response, the Bangladesh government reiterated its commitment to working with international partners to combat terrorism and extremism. The statement emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and respect for the sovereignty and security of all nations in global efforts to address these challenges.

In the same interview, Gabbard also discussed the ongoing threat of Islamist terrorism and its impact on countries like India, Bangladesh, Syria, and Israel. Responding to a question about repeated terror attacks on India from Pakistan, Gabbard expressed support for President Trump’s approach to counterterrorism, stating that both the U.S. and India are committed to defeating the threat posed by Islamic terrorism.

The Bangladesh interim government’s strong response to Tulsi Gabbard’s comments highlights the country’s ongoing efforts to combat extremism while maintaining its image as a peaceful, inclusive nation. As the international community continues to address the global threat of terrorism, Bangladesh remains committed to constructive, fact-based dialogue in pursuit of peace and security.