Gaza Faces Humanitarian Catastrophe as Israeli Blockade Continues, Warns Hamas

Gaza is facing a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis as Israel’s blockade of the region enters its 16th consecutive day, according to a statement from the Hamas-run media office. The tightened blockade has severely restricted access to essential aid, exacerbating the suffering of Gaza’s population and leading to a catastrophic decline in living conditions.

Blockade Leads to Widespread Food and Water Shortages

The Hamas media office reports that 80% of Gaza’s population has lost access to food sources due to the suspension of humanitarian aid. The blockade has led to the closure of 25% of bakeries across the strip due to a critical shortage of fuel, with more closures expected in the coming days. This fuel shortage has also disrupted the operation of wells and desalination plants, leaving 90% of Gaza’s residents without sustainable access to clean drinking water.

Health Sector on the Brink of Collapse

The health sector in Gaza is nearing collapse, as severe shortages of medical supplies worsen the suffering of approximately 150,000 sick and wounded people. The situation is particularly dire for vulnerable groups, with rising cases of malnutrition and anemia among children and the elderly.

Hamas Urges International Action and Accountability

The Hamas-run media office has called for urgent international intervention, urging the global community to exert pressure on Israel to allow the immediate entry of humanitarian aid and lift the blockade. The group also called on Arab and Islamic nations to fulfill their commitments, including working to end the blockade, opening crossing points for aid, and holding Israel accountable for the humanitarian consequences of its actions.

Hamas Accuses Israel of Targeting Vulnerable Palestinians

In a separate statement, Hamas accused Israel of targeting the most vulnerable Palestinians, including the sick, elderly, children, and people with special needs, by continuing the blockade. The group also called on the United States to compel Israel to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and halt the expansion of the conflict.

Continued Blockade and Aid Restrictions

Hamas has also condemned Israel’s continued closure of Gaza’s border crossings for over two weeks, preventing more than 10,000 aid trucks from entering the region. The blockade has particularly impacted essential supplies, including food, fuel, and cooking gas, severely affecting Gaza’s transportation sector and further paralyzing humanitarian efforts.

Since March 2, Israel has prevented aid shipments, including food, from entering Gaza following the expiration of the initial phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, exacerbating the already dire situation.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza, the international community is urged to take swift action to address the ongoing blockade and its devastating impact on the region’s population. The situation remains dire, with critical shortages of food, water, and medical supplies, leaving Gaza’s vulnerable population at great risk.