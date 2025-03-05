Afghan Refugees Seek Help Amidst Rising Abuse in Pakistan and Iran

Kabul: Afghan refugees living in Pakistan and Iran are facing escalating abuse, harassment, and discrimination despite holding valid legal documents. They have called on the Taliban government, human rights organizations, and international agencies to intervene and protect their rights.

Abuse and Discrimination Faced by Afghan Refugees

Refugees have reported continued illegal detentions, deportations, and mistreatment by local authorities, particularly in Pakistan. According to Afghan refugees, police officers in Pakistan detain them under various pretexts, regardless of whether they hold valid legal documentation. Many refugees face deportation, leaving their families, including women and children, without support.

A refugee shared with Afghanistan’s TOLO news network, “Police officers detain Afghan refugees under any pretext, whether they have legal documents or not. They deport everyone, leaving their wives and children stranded without support.”

Calls for Action from International Bodies

Rights activist Mohammad Khan Talebi Mohammadzai expressed deep concern about the situation in Pakistan, urging the Afghan government, the United Nations, and international aid organizations to address the mistreatment of Afghan refugees.

“The current Afghan government, the United Nations, and international aid organizations must address the conditions of Afghan refugees in these countries,” Talebi said.

Human Rights Organizations Demand Immediate Action

Earlier this month, a coalition of human rights organizations and refugee advocacy groups wrote an open letter to the Pakistani government urging an immediate halt to the forced deportation of Afghan migrants. The letter highlighted how the policy violates international law and Pakistan’s obligations to protect refugees.

The coalition also raised concerns about the actions of the Pakistani police, who have detained human rights activists and deported unaccompanied minors, including pregnant women and people with disabilities. These deportations are leaving vulnerable individuals without support or protection.

UNHCR Criticizes Forced Deportation Practices

Arafat Jamal, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Afghanistan, condemned the forced deportations, calling for dignified treatment of refugees.

“Treat people with dignity, make sure that those who want to go home are doing so voluntarily and work with us so that the movement is organized and contributes to stability. If not, we will have a situation of chaos on both sides of the border, and nobody wants that,” Jamal said.

Growing Challenges for Afghan Refugees

Afghan refugees, who fled war and conflict in their home country, have sought refuge primarily in Pakistan and Iran for decades. However, with rising instability and food crises in Afghanistan, many refugees face even greater challenges as they are either expelled or forcibly deported.

The situation continues to worsen for Afghan refugees, particularly those in Pakistan, where reports of abuse and harassment have been rampant. The international community and local governments are urged to step in and protect the basic rights of Afghan refugees as they continue to seek safety.